Over 94 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

May 5, 2021 12:00 PM

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1.

Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

“More than 94.47 lakh COVID vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

“Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days,” the ministry said.

