  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 90 lakh COVID vaccine doses still with states, will receive 10 lakh more in 3 days: Govt

By: |
May 7, 2021 1:17 PM

The Centre has so far provided more than 17.35 crore (17,35,07,770) vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses, according to official data made available at 8 am.

"Furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," it said in a statement.

More than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and they will receive over 10 lakh more vaccine doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Centre has so far provided more than 17.35 crore (17,35,07,770) vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses, according to official data made available at 8 am.

Related News

“More than 90 lakh (90,30,670) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces,” the ministry said.

“Furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days,” it said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 90 lakh COVID vaccine doses still with states will receive 10 lakh more in 3 days Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Looting of Covid-19 patients is a growing concern
2How antibodies fight against Coronavirus; Research reveals details
3Update bed status on app as frequently as feasible: Delhi govt to facilities treating COVID patients