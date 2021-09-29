  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 88 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

September 29, 2021 10:32 PM

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

covidA total of 59,48,118 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 88 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

