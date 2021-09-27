  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 84.50 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

September 27, 2021 3:03 PM

Over 4.74 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

covid 19 vaccination in indiaAs part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said. (Representational image: IE)

More than 84.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and nearly 21 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the Union health ministry said on Monday. Over 4.74 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply for free 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and UTs.

