Over 82 pc eligible population in MP fully vaccinated, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Written By PTI
The mega vaccination campaigns launched in the state were successful because of the community participation, a public relations department official said quoting Chouhan. (Photo source: Twitter/ @OfficeofSSC)

More than 82 per cent of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines so far, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Chouhan, in a statement, congratulated the people of the state, social workers, institutions, crisis management committee members, health staff and public representatives for this achievement.

The mega vaccination campaigns launched in the state were successful because of the community participation, a public relations department official said quoting Chouhan. So far, 5,18,05,926 eligible individuals were vaccinated with the first dose, while 4,52,42,372 have been given both the jabs, he said.

The state government has set the target of vaccinating all the eligible persons above 18 years of age with both the doses of the vaccine till December end, the official said. Under the mega vaccination campaign, 14,89,331 vaccine doses were administered in the state by 9 pm on Thursday, he added.

