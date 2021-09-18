  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 78 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

By: |
September 18, 2021 3:36 PM

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, it said.

Further, over 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

More than 78 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Further, over 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Related News

More than 6.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 78 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states UTs Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 2.90 lakh challans issued for Covid-norm violations in Delhi between April 19 and September 17
2Gujarat administers over 22.15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses during mega drive; Surat gives highest jabs
3Many people not turning up for second COVID jab in Odisha: Official