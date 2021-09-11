Over 73.73 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

A total of 64,49,552 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said. (File)

Over 73.73 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it added.