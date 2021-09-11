Over 73.73 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
Over 73.73 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
A total of 64,49,552 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.