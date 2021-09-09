  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

Updated: September 09, 2021 11:26 AM

The ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

More than 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Further, more than 96 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

The ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

