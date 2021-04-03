  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 7.44 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till now

April 3, 2021 10:19 PM

A total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 8 pm.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.44 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

These include 89,53,552 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 96,19,289 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 40,18,526 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,57,78,875 and 7,65,354 beneficiaries aged more than 45 have been administered the first and second dose respectively.

“Total 13,00,146 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the seventy-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 11,86,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,13,525 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report,” the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

Besides, 1123851 and 78012 beneficiaries aged above 45 have been given the first and second dose on April 3.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

