  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 67,000 more people administered COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi

By: |
May 6, 2021 10:21 AM

Over 67,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in a day in the national capital, according to data shared by the government on Thursday.

delhi vaccination, covid-19, coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, rontline workers, 18-44 age group vaccination47,086 people in the 18-44 age group got vaccinated till 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

Over 67,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in a day in the national capital, according to data shared by the government on Thursday. As per the data, 47,086 people in the 18-44 age group got vaccinated till 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

A total of 5,230 people in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated, while 1,629 people, aged above 60, received the first dose of vaccine. As many as 1,571 frontline workers and 591 healthcare workers were also given the first jab on Wednesday.

Related News

Over 11,200 people received the second dose of the vaccine during the same period, the data showed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said a plan has been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

He had said that everybody aged above 18 would be administered COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 67000 more people administered COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tragic COVID-19 situation in India should raise alarm bells for all of us: UNICEF
2Coronavirus India Live News: India sees 4 lakh+ cases again since May 1st; ex-Union Minister Ajit Singh dies of Covid
3US task force on pandemic to send 1,000 ventilators to India