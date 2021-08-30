Over 63.09 crore Covid vaccine doses supplied to states so far: Centre

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states by providing them Covid vaccines for free.

More than 63.09 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to the states and Union territories by the Centre for free and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Further, more than 21.76 lakh (21,76,930) doses are in the pipeline, it added.

More than 4.87 crore (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, the ministry said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said, adding that the inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states by providing them Covid vaccines for free.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to the states for free.