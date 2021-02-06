  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 6.73 healthcare, frontline workers inoculated in UP till date: Official

By: |
February 6, 2021 5:40 PM

The first dose of Covid vaccine is being given to people in the state and on Friday, a total of 84,109 healthcare and frontline workers were given the vaccine shots, he added.

The frontline workers, whose vaccination started on Friday, will now be given inoculated on February 11, 12 and 18.The frontline workers, whose vaccination started on Friday, will now be given inoculated on February 11, 12 and 18.

Over 6.73 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been given the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh till date, a senior official said on Saturday.

The number of people inoculated against the pandemic disease in Uttar Pradesh till Saturday is highest in the country, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Related News

The first dose of Covid vaccine is being given to people in the state and on Friday, a total of 84,109 healthcare and frontline workers were given the vaccine shots, he added.

Out of the people inoculated on Saturday, 47,714 were healthcare workers and 36,395 frontline workers, he said, adding altogether 6,73,201 people have been given the first shot of the vaccine in the state so far.

The frontline workers, whose vaccination started on Friday, will now be given inoculated on February 11, 12 and 18.

The first dose of vaccination for healthcare workers was completed on Friday and those left out because of any reason will be inoculated on February 15, he added.

Prasad said the recovery rate of the state has now gone up to 97.82 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 6.73 healthcare frontline workers inoculated in UP till date Official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ wins over world, 25 nations queue up for corona jabs
2123 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips to 0.19 pc
3Why are coronavirus cases dropping in India? Experts finally have some clues to the puzzle