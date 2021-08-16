Over 56.81 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

More than 56.81 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through all sources, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, is 54,22,75,723 doses, according to the data available at 8 am.

More than 2.89 crore (2,89,47,890) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs, and private hospitals which are yet to be administered, the ministry stated.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination drive throughout the country, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.