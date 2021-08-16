  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 56.81 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

By: |
August 16, 2021 4:06 PM

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

More than 56.81 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through all sources, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, is 54,22,75,723 doses, according to the data available at 8 am.

Related News

More than 2.89 crore (2,89,47,890) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs, and private hospitals which are yet to be administered, the ministry stated.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination drive throughout the country, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 56.81 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states UTs Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wayanad district completes first dose vaccination of all above 18 years of age
2Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives in Kerala to review COVID-19 situation
3RT-PCR test facility set up at Mangaluru International Airport