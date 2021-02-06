  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: Health ministry

By: |
February 6, 2021 1:20 PM

Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422 and Karnataka at 3,60,592.

covid 19 vaccination in indiaIn a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days. (Photo source: ANI)

More than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422 and Karnataka at 3,60,592.

In a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days. “In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions. A total of 1,06,303 sessions have been conducted so far. It includes 3,01,537 healthcare workers and 1,55,867 frontline workers,” the ministry said. It said a total of 20 crore (20,06,72,589) tests have been conducted till now.

Related News

About 83.3 per cent of the new cases are observed to be concentrated in six states/union territories of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

The total number COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918. A total of 95 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, data updated at 8 am showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India Health ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccination drive: Inoculation of those above 50 years to begin in March
211,713 new cases take India’s coronavirus tally to 1,08,14,304
3China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan