Over 53.24 COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses.

Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.