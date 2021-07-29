Over 45.55 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far

Nearly 47 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report at 7 pm.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 45.55 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said 22,83,018 vaccine doses were administered as first jabs and 4,34,990 as second in the age group of 18-44 years on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 14,66,22,393 people in the age group of 18-44 years across all states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 76,51,261 their second jab since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have given to 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years the first dose of vaccine, the ministry said.

As on day 195 of the vaccination drive, 46,52,914 vaccine doses were administered. The ministry said 30,83,757 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 15,69,157 the second dose according to the provisional report.

Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the Health Ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it stated.