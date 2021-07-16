  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 41.10 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

By: |
July 16, 2021 12:15 PM

Covid-19 vaccine doses: In a statement, the ministry said 52,90,640 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

covid 19 vaccination, vaccine dosesThe Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs

Over 41.10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and union territories, and more than 2.51 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Friday. In a statement, the ministry said 52,90,640 more doses are in the process of being supplied. “More than 41.10 crore (41,10,38,530) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs (union territories) so far, through all sources, and a further 52,90,640 doses are in the pipeline,” it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 38,58,75,958 doses, according to data available at 8 am, the ministry said. It said that 2,51,62,572 Covid vaccine doses — balance and unutilised — are still available with states and UTs, and private hospitals. The new phase of the universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme started on June 21 and under it, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age.

Related News

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them the vaccines, the ministry said. In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 41.10 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states UTs Centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharat Biotech’s partner Ocugen seeks approval for Covaxin in Canada
2COVID-19: Abu Dhabi announces sudden overnight lockdown
3WHO chief says it was ”premature” to rule out COVID lab leak