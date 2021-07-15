Over 40.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far provided to states/UTs: Centre

Over 40.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states/UTs in the country and more than 1.92 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Over 40.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states/UTs in the country and more than 1.92 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said 83,85,790 more doses are in the pipeline.
”More than 40.31 crore (40,31,74,380) vaccine doses have been provided to states/Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources, and a further 83,85,790 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 38,39,02,614 doses (according to data available at 8 am Thursday),” the ministry said.
More than 1.92 crore (1,92,71,766) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, it said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them the vaccines. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country, to the states/UTs.
