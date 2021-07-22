Over 4 crore vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra; Check full details here

The first dose of vaccine has also been taken by 98.79 lakh beneficiaries (Photo: IE)

Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), on Wednesday said that over 4 crore of covid vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra. We are expecting 5.23 lakh Covishield vaccine doses and Covaxin doses soon, the minister added. The state has been seeking vaccine doses from the Centre. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that he would personally request the Centre for vaccine doses. Tope had earlier stated that the state can administer 10 lakh vaccine doses on a daily basis but due to the steady vaccine supply is responsible for delay.

1.81 lakh doses were administered all over the state on July 20. A total of 4.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered till July 20. Also, 1.7 crore beneficiaries (between the age group 45-60) have received their first jab while more than 69 lakh have got both doses of vaccine. Not just this, the state is also on its way to reach another milestone by administering the first dose of vaccine to one crore beneficiaries in the age bracket of 18-44.

The first dose of vaccine has also been taken by 98.79 lakh beneficiaries while over 4 lakh in this age group have got both doses of covid vaccine as of July 20.

According to the figures, some 21 lakh frontline workers have received the first vaccine dose and more than 10 lakh have got both the doses for covid-19. Healthcare workers (over 12 lakh to be precise) have also received the first shot of vaccine and over eight lakh have been administered with both the jabs.

Mumbai records the highest numbers of vaccinations in the state, with over 67 lakh doses administered so far. Pune, on the other hand, has administered more than 56 lakh vaccine doses, followed by Thane which administered 31 lakh doses and Nagpur some 21 lakh vaccine doses. A total of 56.86 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Pune district out of which over 20 lakh beneficiaries (45 + age group) have got the first dose while more than 10 lakh have been vaccinated with both the vaccine doses. 19.17 lakh beneficiaries in the age bracket of 18-44 have got the first vaccine dose so far.

62,000 Covishield vaccine doses have been received on Wednesday evening, said Dr Sachin Edke, Immunisation Officer, Pune district. Vaccines have also been distributed in Pune centres with 27,000 vaccines at Pune Rural, 21,000 at Pune Municipal Corporation centres and a number of 14,000 vaccines have been sent to Pimpri-Chinchwad, he added.