Over 4 crore people empanelled under Ayushman Bharat, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandavi informed the Parliament on Friday that, over 1,500 private hospitals were empanelled as part of the Central government’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme during the last year.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said that the out-of-pocket expenses of patients under the scheme have come down. He also said that the review of the scheme is carried out every month.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme launched in 2018 last year provides health security cover to 10 crore families or 50 crore people in India. At present the scheme has 4.5 crore beneficiaries, the minister said.

Mandaviya said that the poor and needy can avail of the health security cover of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. During the Question Hour, he informed the House that over 1,500 private hospitals were empanelled as part of the scheme in the last year. A total of 22,000 hospitals, both public and private together, have been empanelled under the scheme so far, he further informed