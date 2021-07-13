Over 38.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Govt

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 38.50 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

It said 15,49,982 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose while 1,19,121 were given the second dose on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 11,59,50,619 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received the first dose and 40,19,089 have received the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

According to a provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 38,50,19,469, the ministry said.

As many as 34,10,974 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, it said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, it said.