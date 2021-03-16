  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, highest so far

By: |
March 16, 2021 11:45 AM

More than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on March 15, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3,29,47,432, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

covid 19 vaccination in indiaThe vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said. (Photo source: ANI)

More than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on March 15, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3,29,47,432, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

Related News

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

Of the cumulative 3,29,47,432 doses which have been administered till now, 2,70,79,484 beneficiaries received the 1st dose and 58,67,948 individuals have taken the 2nd dose.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday highest so far
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
2Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: PM calls for urgent meeting; no fans at IndvsEng T20 in Ahmedabad
3India’s National Vaccination Day: Prickly questions that still confront the vaccine hub of the world