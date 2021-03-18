  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 3.89 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far; 17.83 lakh on Thursday till 7 pm

Updated: Mar 18, 2021 10:31 PM

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.89 crore with 17,83,303 of them being given on Thursday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to a provisional report till Thursday 7 pm, of the 3,89,20,259 vaccine doses administered so far, 76,19,786 healthcare and 78,11,126 frontline workers got the first dose, while 46,92,962 healthcare and 21,50,198 frontline workers have received the second dose.

Besides, 1,39,18,245 senior citizens and 27,27,942 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific comorbidities have also been administered the first dose of vaccine.

“Total 17,83,303 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the 62nd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“Out of these, 14,83,156-beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,00,147-healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report,” the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 14,83,156 beneficiaries who were vaccinated for the first dose include 10,68,492 senior citizens and 2,70,539 individuals aged above 45 with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated. Immunisation of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

