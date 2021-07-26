  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 3.09 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

By: |
July 26, 2021 11:43 AM

It said that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline.

covid 19 vaccineThe new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. (Representational image: Reuters)

Over 3.09 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 42,28,59,270 doses, the ministry said.

Related News

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 3.09 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states private hospitals Centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid 19 cases on rise in eastern Chinese city of Nanjing
2Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: India logs 39,361 new Covid-19 cases, 416 deaths; Punjab reopens schools for Classes 10-12, Gujarat for Classes 9-11
3Over 10,000 Covid vaccines administered in Delhi on Sunday