Over 25.87 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states so far: Govt

Furthermore, the ministry said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and union territories within the next three days.
More than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.
- Regulatory nod for conducting clinical trials of Colchicine on COVID-19 patients: CSIR
- Coronavirus in Delhi: Chances of third wave quite real, state govt preparing on war-footing, says CM Kejriwal
- Companies are adopting remote, flex and hybrid models, transforming their onboarding processes: Kiran Menon, Tydy
“More than 1.12 crore (1,12,41,187) Covid vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered,” it added.
Furthermore, the ministry said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and union territories within the next three days.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.