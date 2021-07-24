  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 2.98 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, pvt hospitals: Govt

By: |
July 24, 2021 12:38 PM

Over 44.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 85,58,360 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,55,50,543 doses.

More than 2.98 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

