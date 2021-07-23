  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 2.75 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Govt

July 23, 2021 2:23 PM

Over 43.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 dosesThe new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. (Representational image: IE)

More than 2.75 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,12,30,353 doses. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
