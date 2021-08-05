  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 2.69 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre

August 05, 2021 3:46 PM

Over 51.01 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 7,53,620 doses are in the pipeline.

Reliance Foundation vaccination, Mumbai civic body, Sir H. N Foundation, covid vaccinaation drive, covid free vaccine, Mission Vaccine Suraksha initiative., Nita Ambani, Aditya TThackreyThe new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21

More than 2.69 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 48,60,15,232 doses, the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

