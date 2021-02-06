  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1L people vaccinated so far in Delhi, frontline workers also get jabs on Saturday

February 6, 2021 7:13 PM

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi has crossed the one lakh-mark and the majority of them are healthcare workers, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, over 9,200 healthcare workers had received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi during the third week of the inoculation drive, registering a turnout of more than 50 per cent.

“The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 so far has crossed?1,00,000-mark,” a senior official said.

Vaccination of frontline workers has also started, he said.

District Magistrate of several districts have come forward to get themselves vaccinated, and set an example, such as DMs of southwest, north, northwest, east and west districts, officials said.

Several police personnel have also come forward to get vaccinated, they said.

The district administrators have sought to inspire confidence in the general public regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, a senior official said.

Sources on Friday had said the vaccination would begin for frontline workers too from Saturday onwards. Frontline workers include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others.

After the arrival of the vaccine, its first doses were administered to healthcare workers on priority.

Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — have now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday, they said.

After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off January 16, the inoculation drive has picked up pace in the last several days.

The targeted number for vaccination on February 5 was 18,400 and the turnout was about 50 per cent, officials said.

“On Friday, 9,216 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 12 persons,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

On Thursday, 9,494 healthcare workers had got the jabs, registering a turnout of about 51 per cent.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

On the second scheduled day, the figures stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

