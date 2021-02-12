  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 167 lakh dozes of Covid-19 vaccine supplied to 20 countries so far: Health Ministry

By: |
February 12, 2021 9:06 PM

This includes gift of 62.7 lakh doses to 13 countries and commercial procurement of 105 lakh doses by eight countries," Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha.

Covid-19 vaccineIndia is a member of COVAX facility and is both a recipient of vaccines from the facility as well as a supplier of vaccines.

Over 167 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied to 20 countries till February 9, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Friday and asserted that external supplies of the vaccine are being undertaken with due regard to domestic production and adequate availability for the national vaccination programme.

“Supplies have been made of 167.7 lakh doses to 20 countries until 9 February 2021. This includes gift of 62.7 lakh doses to 13 countries and commercial procurement of 105 lakh doses by eight countries,” Choubey said in a written reply .

Related News

India is a member of COVAX facility (created by Gavi — Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunization, CEPI — Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and WHO –World Health Organisation) and is both a recipient of vaccines from the facility as well as a supplier of vaccines.

In addition to COVAX facility, external supplies have been made bilaterally through gifts by the Government of India and commercial sales by the manufacturers.

On whether the supply of vaccines to other countries will have any adverse effect on controlling the disease in the country, Choubey said, “External supplies are being undertaken with due regard to domestic production and adequate availability for the national vaccination programme.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 167 lakh dozes of Covid-19 vaccine supplied to 20 countries so far Health Ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
2COVID-19 in Delhi: 141 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.22 pc
3India’s active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh, only 1 state reports over 1,000 cases: Govt