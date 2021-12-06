Over 128.66 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses given so far; Mandaviya says 85% of adult population got 1st jab

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said over 50% of India's eligible adult population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 85 per cent of India’s eligible adult population has received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it stated.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on inoculating more than 85 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose.

“Another day, another milestone. Eighty-five per cent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. With PM Narendra Modi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19,” he tweeted.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.