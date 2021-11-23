Over 118 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Health Ministry

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1 (Express Photo)

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 118 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 68 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday till 7 pm, it said while underlining the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by in the late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.