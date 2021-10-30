Over 111 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.
More than 111.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. More than 12.73 crore (12,73,62,006) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, it said.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it added.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.