Over 104.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

October 22, 2021 1:06 PM

A total of 1,04,58,46,415 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category

More than 104.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Over 11.65 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with states/UTs, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

