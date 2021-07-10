  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states, private hospitals: Centre

By: |
July 10, 2021 12:51 PM

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

Over 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources.

More than 1.73 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and the total consumption including wastages is 36,80,68,124 doses, it said.

Related News

“More than 1.73 cr (1,73,33,026) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered,” the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Over 1.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states private hospitals Centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Exclusive: No Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai till Sunday; drive will resume from Monday, says BMC
2Mexico enters 3rd wave of coronavirus, infections up 29%
3COVID-19: Russia blames increase in deaths in June on delta variant