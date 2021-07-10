Over 1.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources.

More than 1.73 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and the total consumption including wastages is 36,80,68,124 doses, it said.

“More than 1.73 cr (1,73,33,026) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered,” the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.