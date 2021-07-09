  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1.70 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states, private hospitals: Centre

July 09, 2021 1:14 PM

Over 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,080 doses are in the pipeline.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

More than 1.70 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Over 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,080 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 36,48,77,756 doses, the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Coronavirus Covid Vaccine Covid-19
