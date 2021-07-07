  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre

July 07, 2021 12:05 PM

Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

covid 19 doses in indiaOf this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the ministry said. (Photo source: IE)

More than 1.67 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
