Over 1.64 crore COVID-19 vaccines still available with states: Centre

More than 1.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses, the ministry said.

A total of 1,64,42,938 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.