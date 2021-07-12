  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1.54 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals:Centre

July 12, 2021 11:03 AM

Over 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

covid 19 vaccine doses, covid 19 pandemicThe new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. (Photo source: IE)

More than 1.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Over 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,31,88,834 doses, according to the data available at 8 am. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

