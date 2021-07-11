  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1.44 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

July 11, 2021 11:09 AM

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
