Over 1.4 lakh people vaccinated against Covid in Delhi on Friday: Bulletin

Updated: September 11, 2021 9:20 PM

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at over 1.48 crore comprising 1,05,54,082 first doses and 43,26,691 second doses, it noted.

delhi covid vaccinationThe vaccination programme is currently running at 969 centres with a capacity of administering 2,06,884 doses daily. (File)

A total of 1,41,662 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on September 10 and of them, 90,949 beneficiaries received their first dose, according to the city government’s vaccination bulletin issued on Saturday.

The national capital, as on Saturday morning, had a balance stock of 8,64,045 coronavirus vaccine doses, out of which 6,73,090 were of Covishield and 1,90,955 of Covaxin.

This after 1,49,980 Covaxin doses were added to the stock on Friday. The present stock will last for another five days, the bulletin stated.

The vaccination programme is currently running at 969 centres with a capacity of administering 2,06,884 doses daily.

