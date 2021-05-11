  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1.39 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on Monday: Manish Sisodia

May 11, 2021 12:41 PM

Over 1.39 lakh people were vaccinated in Delhi on Monday, of which nearly 46 per cent belonged to the 18-44 age group, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia , Chief Minister Manish Sisodia , Delhi vaccination, coronavirus in India, Covaxin, Delhi governmentCovid-19 vaccination underway at Sanjeevani Hospital on Thursday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

“Total 1,39,261 people were vaccinated yesterday in Delhi out of which 64,151 are from 18-45 age group,” Sisodia tweeted.
On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi had said the Delhi government will have to close vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.

Delhi’s Covaxin stock for this category would last till Tuesday evening, she said, adding Covishield doses for this age group can last up to four days.

