Over 1.34 crore people yet to take second dose of COVID vaccine: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

The minister said 3,100 panchayats out of a total 12,585 panchayats in Tamil Nadu have achieved 100 per cent vaccination status in their region and very soon they would be honoured by certificates signed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

More than 1.34 crore eligible people in Tamil Nadu have not received the second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 and they should make use of the Mega Vaccination Camp conducted every week by the health department, state Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare inspected the 25th Mega Vaccination Camp currently underway in the city.

At the camp, he said 3,61,283 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the jabs as against the eligible 21.21 lakh. Vaccination to this age category commenced on March 16 across the country.

“In Tamil Nadu on a daily basis two lakh vaccination doses are being administered. As many as 1,34,35,505 people are eligible to receive the second dose and are yet to get vaccinated while 51,82,974 people are yet to receive the first dose of vaccination in the state. They should make use of the Mega Vaccination Camp conducted on Saturdays by the health department,” he said.

Subramanian said currently 76,80,645 doses of vaccines were available with the health department.

He said of the 5,78,91,000 eligible persons above the age of 18 years, the health department has administered vaccines to 5,32,28,642 while 4,32,24,269 received second dose of vaccinations.

On the status of precautionary booster dose, he said 4,09,588 people above the age of 60 years have received the third dose.

The minister said monitoring of people in the 13 districts bordering Kerala have been intensified as COVID-19 cases increased to 847 on Friday while in Tamil Nadu it stood at 61 on Friday with zero fatalities.

“Lakhs of people travel to Tamil Nadu from Kerala. Due to the increase in cases in Kerala, it has been decided to intensify the measures in the border districts,” he said.