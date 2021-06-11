  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 1.17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre

By: |
June 11, 2021 3:18 PM

Over 25.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement categories.

A total of 1,17,56,911 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

More than 1.17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, while over 38 lakh doses will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

“Furthermore, 38,21,170 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days,” the ministry said.

