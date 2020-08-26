Over 1.16 COVID-19 cases in Thane; death toll reaches 3,348

The recovery rate in the district is now 86.65 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.88 per cent, the official said. (IE photo)

With the addition of 788 positive cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 1,16,413, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, the official from the district collectorate said.

The fatality count in the district reached 3,348 with the death of 47 patients on Tuesday. Twelve of them were from the rural parts of the district, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of positive cases reached 22,745, while the death toll mounted to 456 on Tuesday, another official said.