Over 1.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Over 31.69 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far through the Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
More than 1.15 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Over 31.69 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far through the Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 30,54,17,617 doses, the ministry said. “More than 1.15 crore (1,15,22,543) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered,” the ministry said.
- Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM press conference at 3 PM today; credit scheme extension, bad bank on cards
- Hope to resolve issues faced by Indians vaccinated with Covishield travelling to EU soon, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
- SBI Cards share price rallies 14% in six months; JP Morgan, Motilal Oswal see 25% more rally
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. LB
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.