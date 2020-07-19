Orient Electric launches UV Sanitech which kills coronavirus

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and post easing of the lockdown there is an ever increasing fear amongst people about bringing contamination inside their homes and offices with the purchased goods and everyday use objects which get exposed to the external environment like

mobiles, wallets, electronic gadgets, food items currency.

Orient Electric, part of the $2.4 billion CK Birla Group, launched UV Sanitech, a box-shaped sanitising appliance that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill viruses including coronavirus, bacteria and fungi on the surfaces of all inanimate objects in 4 minutes.

Orient UV Sanitech ensures uniform 360-degree exposure of the UV-C light and kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria. Its ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) method breaks down the chemical bonding and scrambles the structure of DNA, RNA and proteins of the viruses, thus disabling them. It comes with a pre-set electronic timer that ensures exact 4 minutes of exposure to the UV-C light, sufficient for killing viruses and bacteria on surfaces of objects.

Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric says, “The CoVID-19 crisis has taught us invaluable some health and hygiene lessons including the relevance and importance of sanitisation. There is a latent need and growing awareness for hygiene products among consumers in the wake of this pandemic. Given this background, we are happy to introduce UV Sanitech, which is a highly effective and safe solution that eases the process of sanitising all inanimate objects. For us, this is not just about launching a need-of-the-hour product, but a conscious effort from our side in making people more aware of the need to maintain hygiene. We are hopeful of a positive market response.”

Orient UV Sanitech has a top loading lid which makes it easier for users to put in the items. It comes with a safety switch which automatically turns off the UV light when the door is open. It has electronic timer display with error alert function, rubber gasket to prevent leakage of UV rays and a robust metallic body.