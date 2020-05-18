Oppo India Coronavirus cases in Greater Noida: Six employees test positive for COVID-19

The employees of the company have been asked to stay at home and wait for further communication from the company.

Oppo India Coronavirus Case: At least six employees of the Oppo mobile company have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Greater Noida, news agency ANI reported today. These six employees were working in the company’s plant at Kasna, Greater Noida. The Chinese smartphone company had resumed its operation in the factory on May 9 and has now suspended the operations following the outbreak. The company is likely to remain shut at the site till it completes a full screening of its over 3000 employees.

The employees of the company have been asked to stay at home and wait for further communication from the company. A spokesperson from the company has said in a statement that they are waiting for the test results of their employees.

The company has said that it was following all guidelines and was taking stringent measures to stop the Coronavirus infecting its employees. The company has said that the people who will test negative will be allowed to return to work at the manufacturing site.

“As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited,” OPPO India said in a statement.

It further said that now only employees with negative test results will be allowed to join the office. “Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises,” Oppo India said.

The fresh set of development is not the first instance of Coronavirus hitting a mobile company. Another Chinese smartphone company–Vivo has one construction worker from a third party and a security guard at its under-construction and upcoming site have tested positive for the Virus. The setback is a bit less serious for the company as its operational unit is far away from its upcoming site and hence the operation has not been affected.

Notably, these companies had started their operation from May 8 with only a 30 per cent workforce in order to uphold the MHA’s guidelines on restarting factory operations