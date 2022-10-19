Opinion | Harnessing the power of partnerships in expanding Covid vaccine coverage

By Dr Sanjay Kapur

On the first anniversary of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Hon’ble Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, observed that Jan Bhagidari helped to fuel India’s achievements in its successful vaccination journey. This, in fact, echoes the sentiment of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who emphasizes that the functioning of any robust democracy lies in the power of the collective that Jan Bhagidari stands for.

As someone with extensive experience in of public health, this principle has always resonated with me. I do believe that it’s the coming together of so many people – healthcare professionals, the larger scientific community, vaccine manufacturers, development partners, local leaders and frontline health workers all under the leadership of the Government of India – that has ensured India’s success in administering more than 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to its eligible population in record time.

I am proud to be associated with a project that has contributed in its own way toward India’s exceptional vaccination trajectory: the MOMENTUM Routine Immunization Transformation and Equity Project. Operational across 18 states and union territories, and supported by USAID, the project has been a key driver in augmenting the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to improve the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination across states in record time. In many ways, it carries forward the country’s legacy of reaching the unreached, leaving no one behind and ensuring everyone has equitable access to vaccines.

From hard-to-reach areas; tribal communities where confidence in and awareness about vaccines tends to be lower; vulnerable groups such as migrant workers, transgenders, elderly, disabled people, pregnant and lactating mothers– the project has helped to weave a safety net for those at the margins. Most importantly, the project has reiterated the country’s strength of successful collaborations — in this case, with multiple local partners at the state and community levels across a diverse mix — health workers, community champions, faith-based leaders, beneficiaries-turned-influencers and others.

For instance, in Chhattisgarh, an influencer from the trans community ensured that gender doesn’t become a barrier to availing the benefits of a life-saving vaccine. This influencer, Kanchan Sendre, worked hard to ensure an uptick in vaccinations for her community – she was so effective that she earned the title, ‘Vaccine Didi’. In Punjab, collaborations were done with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee which ensured that all visitors could undergo the immunization process during their visit to the iconic Golden temple. In Madhya Pradesh, key religious and community leaders of Taj-Ul Masjid — one of Asia’s biggest mosques — came forward to help organize a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination-cum-awareness session. More than 400 key religious leaders from various parts of the state and the Director of Immunization of MP participated to increase awareness levels about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Assam saw the innovative ‘Wellness on Wheels’ initiative — a vehicle with Covid-19 vaccination messages. The vehicle enabled vaccinators to reach out to remote villages and vaccinate vulnerable people who may otherwise struggle to access healthcare. In fact, this initiative saw a total of over 51,000 vaccinations (as on Sep 30, 2022), covering over 1200 villages.

To a large extent, the project typifies the essence of Jan Bhagidari. At every level, every stakeholder has played a significant role to ensure that the greater goal of vaccines for all is achieved. It is only apt to say that that these achievements have come at a time when India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is also a time to acknowledge that projects such as this have successfully developed strategies to mobilize communities by developing locally contextual interventions.

In this context, there are two standout cases illustrative of the power of people: polio and tuberculosis. In Uttar Pradesh, perhaps the most inventive tool was the Bulawa Toli – a children’s brigade would go through neighborhoods shouting slogans and inviting younger children to visit the nearest polio booth for the vaccine. When it comes to TB, community engagement has been critical too. Earlier this year, another strong example of community-focused initiative by the government came in the form of the Ni-kshay Mitra under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.’ As part of this initiative, a range of stakeholders – cooperative societies, corporate entities, elected representatives, non-governmental organizations, political parties and individuals etc. – can consider supporting and adopting districts and blocks or even one or more TB patients across states in India, in the fight against TB.

From the time of its launch on September 9, approximately 10.5 lakh TB patients have consented to receive nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support in their journey of battling TB. As of now, over 33,000 people from various backgrounds have signed up as Ni-kshay Mitras, who will now be providing nutrition and other support to over 10.2 lakh patients – an example of how society can truly unite to overcome any adversity. And the numbers are increasing at a rapid pace.

Across different public health issues, the nature of interventions may change. But what has consistently helped our country overcome all obstacles, has been the ability to galvanize the community. And to further strengthen the efficacy of community action vis-à-vis public health, it’s important to continually work toward devising locally-relevant solutions for optimal impact. All this ties in with the broader tenets of Jan Bhagidari, too. I am confident that with such strong foundations, the country’s healthcare systems will be secure and stronger than ever before.

Dr. Sanjay Kapur is Managing Director, John Snow India Pvt Limited

Disclaimer: MOMENTUM Routine Immunization Transformation and Equity Project, supported by USAID is implemented in India by John Snow India Pvt Ltd in close collaboration with the Government of India to strengthen their outreach and delivery efforts with communities for vaccination; and through partnerships with local NGOs to increase demand, distribution and uptake of COVID-19 vaccination, particularly for vulnerable and marginalized populations across selected 18 states of India. (Visit: https://usaidmomentum.org/)