Ayushman Bharat 2.0: Modi govt targets ‘Best in the World’ tag, free screening for three cancers and more

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan released a comic book on Ayushman Bharat on in New Delhi Tuesday. Image: FE Online

One Year of Ayushman Bharat: A year after the implementation of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the government is set to give its IT infrastructure a major overhaul to make it “best in the world”, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said today. “This scheme is running with the help of a modern and effective Information technology system. We will upgrade it again, in a new way, to take it to the level of the ‘Best in the World’ which would be scalable as well as have world-class access management system,” the minister told reporters at a press conference on the completion of ‘One Year of Ayushman Bharat’ in New Delhi.

There are two components of Ayushman Bharat scheme – PMJAY and Health & Wellness Centres. The government aims to create 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres till 2022.

The health minister said that over 21000 health and wellness centres have already been set up. Till next 31st March, the government aims to set up 40,000 health and wellness centres, he added.

These centres will provide, or are already providing, all kinds of health services. The focus will be on to provide free screening of non-communicable diseases for those above 30 years. These will include diabetes, hypertension, three types of cancers – oral cavities, breast and cervical, said the minister. He further said that in the last one year, 1.5 crore people have been screened for hypertension and one crore for diabetes. As many as 76 lakh people were screened for oral cavity cancer, of these 10218 tested positive. Fifty lakh women were screened for breast cancer. Of these, 9700 tested positive. Similarly, 37 lakh women were screened for cervical cancer.

PMJAY Startup Grand Challenge

Harsh Vardhan said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a system to promote innovation has been developed. To take this to further heights, several new startups are coming forward with new ideas. We are going to top that ecosystem also with NHA’s innovation units.”

As part of celebration of the completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat, the NHA will organise ‘PMJAY Startup Grand Challenge’ competition.